Ortom calls on FG to declare Miyetti Allah as terrorist group

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has asked the Federal Government to “declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) as a terrorist organisation”.

Ortom made this call in a statement signed by his spokesperson Nathaniel Ikyur, after the federal government gazetted an order designating bandits as terrorists.

According to the governor, “even though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seems strong, the security challenges will only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws.

“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas so whatever. It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.”

Ortom also tasked the President to do all that is necessary to revamp the ailing economy and save citizens from poverty.

“Nigerians have absorbed enough hunger and misery in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule,” he said. “Or is it possible that Mr. President is not aware that Nigerians are dying from his misrule.”

He dismissed the President’s tagging of the PDP as a failure.

“As a critical stakeholder of the PDP, this is completely false,” he said. “If anyone has failed, it is the Buhari led APC federal government that has failed by taking Nigeria from top to bottom.

“The PDP is ready to rescue Nigeria from the insecurity and economic horror placed on Nigerians by the APC, stressing that the party is better prepared with laudable programmes on the welfare of Nigerians and to rebuild the nation from the APC tale of woes.”