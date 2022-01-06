FG gazettes order proscribing bandits as terrorists

The Federal Government has released a gazette proscribing bandits as terrorists in Nigeria.

The declaration titled ‘Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021’ is contained in Volume 108 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette.

“Notice is hereby given that by the Order of the Federal High Court Abuja, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1370/2021, dated 25th November 2021 as per the schedule to this Notice, the activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011,“ it reads.

“Consequently the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and liable to prosecution.

“This Notice shall be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021.”

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after a federal high court in Abuja declared the activities of all bandit groups in the country as acts of terrorism.