OPEC: Al-Ghais takes over as new Secretary-General following Barkindo’s death

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has, on Monday, elected Hitham Al-Ghais of Kuwait as new Secretary-General.

Al-Ghais said he looked forward to “working with all our member countries and our many partners around the world to ensure a sustainable and inclusive energy future which leaves no one behind.”

An OPEC press release states that Al-Ghais served as deputy managing director for international marketing at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) before taking up the role of OPEC chief.

He was also Kuwait’s governor for OPEC from 2017 to 2021.

Al-Ghais succeeded the late OPEC Chief, Nigeria’s Mohammad Barkindo, who died on July 5.

Late Barkindo was appointed Secretary General of OPEC in June 2016 for a period of three years, but took office onA ug. 1, 2016, succeeding the Libyan Abdallah Salem el-Badri, who had been Secretary General since 2007.

Barkindo, who steered the group through the creation of the OPEC+ Alliance, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years at the OPEC top job.

(Xinhua/NAN)