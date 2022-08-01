News

NNPC Limited denies conducting recruitment exercise

Farouk Mohammed By Farouk Mohammed
1 Min Read
NNPC Limited logo
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) says it is not conducting a recruitment exercise.

The company made this known in a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, its Group Managing Director, Group Public Affairs Division on Monday.

According to the statement, NNPC Limited will announcement via its website or social media handles when a recruitment exercise is being conducted.

“Whenever recruitment will be conducted, it will be announced via our website (www.nnpcgroup.com) and official social media handles (@nnpclimited),“ the statement reads partly.

