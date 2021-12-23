Ooni of Ife: How music stopped me from committing suicide

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II has narrated how he had once attempted to commit suicide at a young age.

Ooni made this disclosure while speaking at the maiden edition of ‘Memorable Moments With Music’ at The Muson Centre, Lagos.

According to the monarch, he tried to kill himself over an N8 billion loan he invested in on a failed real estate project.

He said listening to music, however, saved him from committing suicide.

“There is power in music. When I almost committed suicide in my younger age as a real estate business man, it was music that saved my life. Music is a perfect communication with God,“ Ooni said.

“I had become very successful in the real estate sector at a very young age. I took a loan of N8 billion about 12 years ago to build high rise building which I had to pull down by myself when we were already on the 10th floor, and the money went down the drain.

“Life turned upside down thereafter and the only option was for me to commit suicide, but listening to series of inspirational music reset my thinking faculty.

“I have since then adopted music as a very powerful solution tool when faced with challenge.”