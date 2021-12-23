NFF reached out to Mourinho, others for Super Eagles job – Pinnick

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter December 23, 2021
1 minute read
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick says the federation held talks with Roma manager Jose Mourinho in its search for a coach for the Super Eagles.

Pinnick made this revelation while speaking at a media parley with sports journalists in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to the NFF President, the Eagles would get a new coach “within the next week or so”.

Okay.ng recalls that Austin Eguavoen was appointed on an interim basis, after Gernot Rohr was sacked on December 12.

He said: “We have spoken to three top coaches. Peseiro, whose name has been going around, is one of them and I can tell you he is a top coach.

“We also talked to Mladen (Krstajic). But after talking to him, he got a job with a top club in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“They are coaches who the players cannot be bigger than. I believe we are doing everything we can and that’s why we interface with the ministry on every level.

“Of course Mourinho, I am not going to tell you we didn’t talk to Mourinho because we did and the (sports) minister also talked to Mourinho and there is nothing wrong with it.”

