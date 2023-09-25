Featured

NNPC/SNEPCo Scholars Shine Bright in Academic Achievements

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read

Beneficiaries of the National Cradle-to-Career programme, a joint initiative of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), have achieved remarkable academic success in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Out of the 103 students who took the SSCE this year, the scholars achieved a 100% pass rate in Mathematics and a 98% pass rate in English language. Master Salmanu Isa Musa from Premiere Academy, Abuja, and Miss Orevaoghene Whiskey from TopFaith International Secondary School in Akwa Ibom State both attained nine distinctions. Master Golit Gordon Golu, also from Premiere Academy, and Miss Adedokun Nihinlolawa from Lead Forte Gate College, Lagos, both achieved eight distinctions.

In the UTME, Master Musa and Miss Whiskey scored 347 and 340 respectively, out of a maximum of 400 points. A total of 76 students scored between 200 and 300 in the examination.

Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director of SNEPCo, praised these achievements, stating, “Milestones such as these continue to justify the social investments of SNEPCo on behalf of the concessionaire, NNPC Limited, and co-venturers across the country.”

- Advertisement -

Bala Wunti, Chief Operating Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), emphasized the importance of the National Cradle-to-Career initiative as an investment in Nigeria’s future. He commended the beneficiaries and their schools for their excellent results.

The National Cradle-to-Career programme, launched in 2014, provides full boarding and tuition scholarships to brilliant students, especially those from hard-to-reach communities, to study in nine top-rated private secondary schools across Nigeria. To date, approximately 700 scholarships have been awarded. Students with outstanding academic abilities are automatically transitioned to the NNPC/SNEPCo National University Scholarship, which offers a grant, HMO coverage, and other benefits to support university education.

In addition to these scholarship initiatives, SNEPCo has also made substantial contributions to education infrastructure. Last year, they constructed, furnished, and delivered a 100-seat ICT Centre at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State. Currently, they are working on a $10-million Geosciences Centre of Excellence for the University of Lagos and a $5-million e-library project for the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State. These efforts underscore SNEPCo’s commitment to advancing education and empowering future generations.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

CBN Governor-nominee, Deputies to Undergo Senate Screening Tuesday
News
Heads of the NCDMB, NNPC Ltd and five international oil and gas companies after signing the Service Legal Agreement on reducing contracting cycle to 6 months
NNPC, NCDMB, IOCs sign deal to reduce contracting cycle to 6 months
News
Ondo Deputy Governor Seeks Court Injunction to Halt Impeachment Proceedings
News
L-R: Alhaji Auwal Ahmed, CEO, Digital Health and Innovation Solutions; Alhaji Ibrahim Bapete, Executive Director, Integrated Facility Management Ltd; Hon Tunde Doherty, Chairman, APC UK Chapter; Hajia Khuraira Musa, President K-Pro Consulting; Mr Babatunde MacAlabi, CEO, T-BYK Limited; Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank Group; Mr Tosin Adewuyi, Executive Director, Corporate Banking, FirstBank; Dr Remi Duyile, President, Image Consulting Group at the Africa International Trade Exhibition, New York on the sidelines of the 78th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA 78), last week.
FirstBank sponsors Africa International Trade Exhibition in New York, promotes foreign direct investment in the continent
Featured
Dangote Clinches Brand of the Year Award
Brands
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?