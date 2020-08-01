Ondo 2020: INEC publishes final list of candidates for governorship election

Less than a minute

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

INEC in a document published on Friday, July 31st, listed 17 political parties with their candidates and running mates.

The list indicated the age of the candidates, their academic qualifications and their gender.

Here is the full list of candidates as issued by INEC:

Rotimi Adeleye Akindejoye – Accord party

Joshua Oluwafemi Adewole -Action Alliance (AA)

Adeleye Adekunle Peter – African Action Congress (AAC)

Adelegan Adedapo Oluwaseyi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi -Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Olowoloba Dele – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Aminu Akeem Olanrewaju – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Adesanya Olaoluwa – Action Peoples Party (APP)

Okunade Taiwo – Labour Party (LP)

Ojajuni Joseph Eniola – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Funmilayo Jenyo Ataunoko – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Babatunde Francis Alli – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Fasua Peter Oyeleye – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Ojon Dotun – Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Benjamin Jairus Olarotimi – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)