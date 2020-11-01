HeadlinesNews

Olapade Agoro, former presidential candidate, dies aged 77

A former presidential candidate of the National Action Council, NAC, Chief Olapade Agoro has died at the age of 77

Agoro, according to family sources, died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.
Confirming his death, son of the deceased, Adebo Agoro, said: “my father died after a brief illness.”

Dr. Agoro was born on October 9, 1943 at Ajibabi village of Ibadan to Royal Prince of Atapami Dynasty of Itapa Ijesha, Late Omo-Oba Owa ‘Tapa Joshua Alaba Agoro and his wife Late Mother in Israel Dorcas Oyejola Asabi Agoro.

