NCDC reports 162 new cases of coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 1, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 31st, announced 162 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and the FCT.

The states with the 162 new cases are;

  1. Gombe-54
  2. FCT-35
  3. Lagos-26
  4. Ogun-12
  5. Plateau-10
  6. Rivers-10
  7. Kaduna-4
  8. Ekiti-3
  9. Edo-2
  10. Osun-2
  11. Bayelsa-1
  12. Imo-1
  13. Ondo-1
  14. Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st October, there are 62,853 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

58,675 patients have been discharged with 1,144 deaths across the country.

