NCDC reports 162 new cases of coronavirus
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 31st, announced 162 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and the FCT.
The states with the 162 new cases are;
- Gombe-54
- FCT-35
- Lagos-26
- Ogun-12
- Plateau-10
- Rivers-10
- Kaduna-4
- Ekiti-3
- Edo-2
- Osun-2
- Bayelsa-1
- Imo-1
- Ondo-1
- Oyo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st October, there are 62,853 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
58,675 patients have been discharged with 1,144 deaths across the country.