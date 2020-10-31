NCDC reports 162 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 31st, announced 162 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and the FCT.

The states with the 162 new cases are;

Gombe-54 FCT-35 Lagos-26 Ogun-12 Plateau-10 Rivers-10 Kaduna-4 Ekiti-3 Edo-2 Osun-2 Bayelsa-1 Imo-1 Ondo-1 Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st October, there are 62,853 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

58,675 patients have been discharged with 1,144 deaths across the country.