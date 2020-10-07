Olamide drops new album, ‘Carpe Diem’

YBNL boss, Olamide has dropped his much anticipated titled “Carpe Diem”.

The 12 track-album features Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Peruzzi, Phyno, Bella Shumrda and Bad Boy Timz.

Production credit of most of the songs on the project goes to 18-year-old prodigy P.Priime (Fireboy DML, DJ Cuppy).

Pheelz, VStix, ID Cabasa and Young Jonn produced the remaining songs on the album released via EMPIRE.

Listen to Carpe Diem by Olamide and Download on all digital stores here.