NCDC reports 155 new cases of coronavirus
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, October 7th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states and FCT.
The states with the 155 new cases are;
- Lagos-84
- Rivers-31
- Kaduna-12
- Osun-10
- FCT-7
- Oyo-6
- Ogun-3
- Kwara-2
NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 7th October, there are 59,738 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
51,403 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.