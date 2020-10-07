NCDC reports 155 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, October 7th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states and FCT.

The states with the 155 new cases are;

Lagos-84 Rivers-31 Kaduna-12 Osun-10 FCT-7 Oyo-6 Ogun-3 Kwara-2

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 7th October, there are 59,738 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,403 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.