NCDC reports 155 new cases of coronavirus

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 7, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, October 7th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states and FCT.

The states with the 155 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-84
  2. Rivers-31
  3. Kaduna-12
  4. Osun-10
  5. FCT-7
  6. Oyo-6
  7. Ogun-3
  8. Kwara-2

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 7th October, there are 59,738 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,403 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.

