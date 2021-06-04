Okowa appoints Patrick Ukah as Delta SSG

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the appointment of Chief Patrick Ukah as Secretary to the State Government.

This was announced in a statement by functioning Secretary to the State Government, Reginald Bayoko, on Friday.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans, that His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the appointment of Chief Patrick Ukah as Secretary to the Delta State Government.

“The date for the inauguration of the new Secretary to the State Government and the nine (9) earlier announced appointees, for the positions of Chief Economic Adviser, Political Advisers and Special Advisers have been scheduled for Monday, 7th June, 2021 at 9.30am at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

“The appointees and invited guests are to be seated at 9.00am, please”.

Chief Patrick Ukah served as the State Commissioner for Information in the first term of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and was appointed in the second term as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

Ukah hails from Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State and he is happily married with children.