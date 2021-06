The Police Council has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Baba was unanimously confirmed during a meeting of the Police Council in Abuja presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, made this disclosure while briefing newsmen after the meeting on Friday.

Okay.ng recalls that President Buhari had on April 6 appointed Usman Baba as acting IGP.