Ogun govt okays bill for creation of Amotekun security outfit

The Ogun State Government has approved a bill seeking the creation of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, also known as the ‘Amotekun Bill’.

Okay.ng understands that the approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting headed by Governor Dapo Abiodun lasted for close to 10 hours.

After the meeting, Adegbolahan Adeniran, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, told reporters that the presentation of the bill before the state council followed the earlier approval by the Attorney Generals and Commissioners of Justice of the six southwest states.

In his words: “We presented the bill for the creation of the Ogun State Security Network Agency or what many call the Amotekun Corp Bill of 2020.

“Today, the Executive Council of Ogun State met and adopted a draft as amended of a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency. This agency is the agency that will comprise of the Amotekun Corp and this bill will be transmitted to the House of Assembly before the end of this week.

“The Amotekun Security outfit had already been launched by the governors of the southwestern states. However, it became very clear that there was a need for legal backing for these operations.

“This made all the Attorneys General of the southwest zone including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos state to come together with the intervention of DAWN Commission that has been piloting the process, and we are able to have a draft model bill to be adopted by each of the states in accordance with their local circumstances and situations as the need arises.”