Ogun govt directs schools to resume Monday

Ogun State Government has directed pubic and private schools in the state to resume academic activities on Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday.

The statement read: “This is to announce to the general public that all schools are to resume academic activities tomorrow, Monday, 26th October, 2020.

“With peace returned to all parts of the State after organisers suspended protests in the State, Government announces the resumption of academic activities in all schools across levels.”

Okay.ng recalls that all schools in the state were shut following rising tensions that followed nationwide #EndSARS protests.