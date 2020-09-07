Ogun govt announces date for reopening of schools

The Ogun State Government has fixed Monday, 21 September, 2020 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session in addition to the earlier resumption of students in SS3 who are currently writing the West African School Certificate Examination.

This was announced in a statement issued by Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to the statement, Governor Abiodun announced that this second phase of the reopening of schools is extended to all classes in primary & secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions.

However, as part of the efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for school operations, the schools hours are staggered as follows for public schools.

• Primary 1 to primary 3 – 8.00am to 11.00am

• Primary 4 to Primary 6 – 12.00noon to 3.00pm

• JSS 1 to JSS3 ​​​​​- 8.00am to 11.00am

• SS1 to SS3 ​​​​​- 12.00noon to 3.00pm

• Technical and Vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8.00am to 2.00pm.

Early Child Care Development and Education classes i.e 3-5 years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September, 2020 as may be determined by their respective Management.

It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools.

However, primary 6 students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September, 2020.

The hitherto JSS3 students who have now been promoted to SS1 will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October, 2020.

The Statement emphasised that the COVID-19 guidelines earlier issued for reopening of schools are still in effect and include:

• Provision of Sick bays / Isolation rooms in schools.

• Training and designation of some teachers as first line responders.

• Use of face masks.

• Regular check of body temperature with infrared thermometers.

• Provision of adequate hand washing facilities and alcohol-based sanitisers for students and teachers;

• Maintaining of physical distancing of 2 metres.

• Decontamination of schools prior to resumption;

• Suspension of general assembly.

“Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, methodical, focused, inclusive and carefullybalanced between life and livelihood & this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education.

“The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public.

“I have directed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to provide all public schools with the required items to meet the guidelines and private school owners are enjoined to do same.

“I chargeour students to take full benefits of the reopening of the schools for their education advancement and wish them a very fulfilling 2020/2021 academic year”, the Governor said.