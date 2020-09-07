BBNaija: Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Ozo, Prince nominated for possible Eviction

Following the emergence of Trikytee as Head of House for this week, the housemates lined up for possible eviction have been revealed.

Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Prince have been nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.

Here is how housemates nominated on Monday:

Vee – Prince and Dorathy

Prince – Ozo and Nengi

Kiddwaya – Vee and Prince

Trikytee – Prince and Kiddwaya

Dorathy – Kiddwaya and Neo

Laycon – Ozo and Dorathy

Neo – Prince and Dorathy

Nengi – Prince and Dorathy

Ozo – Prince and Kiddwaya