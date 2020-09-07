Gist
BBNaija: Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Ozo, Prince nominated for possible Eviction
Following the emergence of Trikytee as Head of House for this week, the housemates lined up for possible eviction have been revealed.
Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Prince have been nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.
Here is how housemates nominated on Monday:
Vee – Prince and Dorathy
Prince – Ozo and Nengi
Kiddwaya – Vee and Prince
Trikytee – Prince and Kiddwaya
Dorathy – Kiddwaya and Neo
Laycon – Ozo and Dorathy
Neo – Prince and Dorathy
Nengi – Prince and Dorathy
Ozo – Prince and Kiddwaya