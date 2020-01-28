Ogun governor promises to rebuild Sabo market after fire incident

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has visited the scene of the fire incident that occurred today (Tuesday) at Sabo market in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The governor speaking during his visit promised to speedily rebuild the market and also put things in place to avoid future occurrence.

He said, “By the grace of God, we will rebuild this market and we will not waste time, we will put measures in place to ensure it does not happen again in the future.

“We will also look at how to ensure the efficiency of our fire service. Please, I want to enjoin you to be patient and calm. Give the government some time, we will do everything we can to bring succour and relief to all those that are affected.

“We must learn a lesson from what has happened here overnight, this must not happen in any of our markets again.

“My visit today (Tuesday) has thrown up a few things, we must now begin to look at our markets, how to ensure that we don’t have a repeat of what has happened here today (Tuesday).

“We must find a way to guard against this occurrence in the future, we also need to look at our market designs, how accessible are they, how easily accessible are they for fire engines in the case of an eventuality like this.

“We are going to take a count and enumerate all those that have been affected by this fire, I will immediately reach out to them, so we can bring some succour to them.

“We will try and see how we can give them some reliefs because a lot has been lost in the fire, so, we will try and figure how we can bring some reliefs to them, while also taking stock and looking at how to reconstruct this market as soon as possible.”

Here are pictures of the governor’s visit to the scene after the fire: