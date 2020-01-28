Juwon Awe: Yoruba actor killed by armed bandits

Juwon Awe, a fast-rising Yoruba actor, has been killed by armed bandits on Monday, January 27, 2020.

According to his colleague, Ibrahim Chatta, Awe was attacked by gunmen while traveling from Ilorin with a female actor, Toyosi Adesanya.

Chatta disclosed this through his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He posted, “He was young and promising, full of HOPE. Juwon was working in my industry as a continuity manager and a driver trying to make ends meet. He was attacked and murdered today by three Fulani and a Yoruba armed bandits while driving a known female actor Toyosi Adesanya from Ilorin. Adieu Juwon.”