Obafemi Awolowo University Reduces School Fees

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), located in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has heeded the calls of its students and revised the school fees for the upcoming academic year.

This decision follows discussions between university officials and student representatives.

In a statement issued by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, it was disclosed that the reduction in fees was a result of negotiations with the Students Union leaders, who had insisted on a 50% reduction.

Olanrewaju clarified that the university management had underscored the need for sufficient fees to ensure the efficient operation of the institution.

He further noted that the adjusted fees were the minimum required for OAU to continue functioning effectively.

The statement revealed the fee adjustments as follows:

  1. Humanities: Returning students, who initially faced sundry charges of ₦89,200, will now pay ₦76,000. New students in the Humanities, who had been expected to pay ₦151,200, will now pay ₦131,000.
  2. Sciences and Technology: Returning students, previously required to pay ₦101,200, will now pay ₦86,000. New students in these faculties will see their fees reduced from ₦163,200 to ₦141,000.
  3. Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences: Returning students will now pay ₦109,000, down from ₦128,200. New students in these faculties will have their fees reduced from ₦190,000 to ₦164,000.

The statement also noted that the university management has agreed to allow students to pay their fees in two equal installments.

