Obafemi Awolowo University Reduces School Fees

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), located in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has heeded the calls of its students and revised the school fees for the upcoming academic year.
This decision follows discussions between university officials and student representatives.
In a statement issued by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, it was disclosed that the reduction in fees was a result of negotiations with the Students Union leaders, who had insisted on a 50% reduction.
Olanrewaju clarified that the university management had underscored the need for sufficient fees to ensure the efficient operation of the institution.
- Advertisement -
He further noted that the adjusted fees were the minimum required for OAU to continue functioning effectively.
The statement revealed the fee adjustments as follows:
- Humanities: Returning students, who initially faced sundry charges of ₦89,200, will now pay ₦76,000. New students in the Humanities, who had been expected to pay ₦151,200, will now pay ₦131,000.
- Sciences and Technology: Returning students, previously required to pay ₦101,200, will now pay ₦86,000. New students in these faculties will see their fees reduced from ₦163,200 to ₦141,000.
- Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences: Returning students will now pay ₦109,000, down from ₦128,200. New students in these faculties will have their fees reduced from ₦190,000 to ₦164,000.
The statement also noted that the university management has agreed to allow students to pay their fees in two equal installments.