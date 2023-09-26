FG Aims to Grow Creative Economy to $100 Billion by 2030

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy (FMACCE) in Nigeria has unveiled a strategic roadmap to grow the country’s creative economy to $100 billion in GDP contribution by 2030.

The plan which was shared via its social media pages on Monday focuses on key sectors like music, film, software, museums, fashion, festivals, and the culinary arts. It aims to create jobs, empower creators, drive exports, and boost Nigeria’s cultural influence globally.

Major initiatives involve setting up creative hubs and cultural centers in cities like Lagos and Abuja to serve as incubators for Nigerian talent.

Funding will come from government allocations, public-private partnerships, investment funds, sponsorships, and other sources.

See the plan below.