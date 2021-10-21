Obadiah Mailafia to be laid to rest on November 5 – Burial committee

The late former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who died on September 19, 2021, at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada will be buried on November 5.

This was announced in a statement signed by Gideon Para-Mallam, on behalf of the burial steering committee on Thursday.

According to the statement, the committee is chaired by a former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana.

The statement read: “Following the demise of Dr Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which sad event occurred on September 19, 2021 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, the former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has been appointed to head the Burial Steering Committee.

“After a meeting of the committee held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Abuja, a funeral program was approved for Thursday, November 4, 2021, for service of songs/tributes at 5 pm, while the funeral service shall take place the following day Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11 am. Both events shall take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

“Since the transition of Dr. Mailafia to eternal glory, religious, political, and community leaders, among others, have paid personal visits to the Abuja home of The Mailafia.

“The committee wishes to thank all those who have visited and sent condolence messages to the family.

“We thank everyone for identifying with the bereaved family and look forward to the scheduled funeral activities in bidding farewell cum paying last respects to Obadiah Mailafia.”