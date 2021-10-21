Buhari gives service chiefs order on Anambra governorship election

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the service chiefs to ensure that nothing stops the Anambra governorship election which is scheduled to hold on November 6.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno, at a press briefing after the security meeting chaired by the president at the State House on Thursday.

According to Monguno, President Buhari gave the armed forces the marching order in response to the heightened security challenges in Anambra state.

He said: “The president has directed that under no circumstances will anything be allowed to stop the elections from taking place successfully. The people have a right to vote and select their leader,” Monguno said.

“No group or individual will be allowed to stimulate anarchy and chaos, leading to murderous activities.

“The president has made it very clear that the armed forces and all law enforcement agencies must make sure that the elections take place, even if it means overwhelming the entire environment with the presence of security agencies.

“There are so many implications for elections to be sabotaged by non-state actors. In the first place, we are in a democracy; secondly, it is important to note that if these non-state actors should succeed in destroying the potentials for orderly elections, then it is natural that other parts of the country would also want to copy this same situation.”