NYSC releases postings for 2020 Batch B Stream II corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has published postings for 2020 Batch B Stream II corps members.

This was confirmed by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Friday at a sensitization webinar for the prospective corps members.

The prospective corps members were also urged to check the NYSC online platform to know the states they are deployed to.

NYSC wrote: “The 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream II deployment have been released today, 15th January 2021. Prospective Corps Members should avoid travelling at night to the Orientation Camps.

“PCMs travelling for distances (North to South or vice versa) should break their trip into two stages and avoid making one long trip that stretches into the night. PCMs should be security conscious as they travel.

“There will be Covid-19 test before entry into the camps. Therefore, all PCMs should register at the NCDC website, the link to the NCDC website is on the NYSC dashboard.”