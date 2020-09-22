NUC gives directives to VCs for resumption of academic activities in universities

The National Universities Commission has issued directives to universities for the resumption of academic activities amid COVID-19.

Okay.ng understands that the directives were contained in a memo signed by NUC’s Director, Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, addressed to the Vice-Chancellors on Tuesday.

In the memo, NUC directed universities to conclude their resumption arrangements in line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as well as other existing NUC assurance and guidelines.

The memo read: “Following the recent press briefing by the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID – 19, to the effect that significant deadline in the reproduction number (R-value) for COVID – 19 has been recorded in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has accepted the request of the National Universities Commission for Universities to firm up arrangement towards the immediate resumption of academic activities.

“Universities should expect inspection visits from staffs of the commission and the Ministry of Education for on-the-spot inspections of physical facilities such as the lecture theatres, accommodation, healthcare facilities.

“Universities must continue to adhere to the safety protocols and the NCDC guidelines which are very much in force.

“Universities must under no circumstances, violate the full cycle of the

semester system, consistent with the NUC approved Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS);

“Universities are to also ensure strict compliance with other extant NUUC quality assurance standards and guidelines.”