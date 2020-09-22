NCDC records 176 new cases of coronavirus, total now 57,613

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 22nd, announced 176 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 176 new cases are;

Lagos-73 Plateau-50 FCT-17 Rivers-8 Ondo-6 Niger-5 Ogun-5 Edo-3 Kaduna-3 Oyo-2 Bauchi-1 Bayelsa-1 Delta-1 Nasarawa-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st September, there are 57,613 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,836 patients have been discharged with 1,100 deaths across the country.