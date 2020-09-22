NCDC records 176 new cases of coronavirus, total now 57,613

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 22nd, announced 176 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 176 new cases are;
- Lagos-73
- Plateau-50
- FCT-17
- Rivers-8
- Ondo-6
- Niger-5
- Ogun-5
- Edo-3
- Kaduna-3
- Oyo-2
- Bauchi-1
- Bayelsa-1
- Delta-1
- Nasarawa-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st September, there are 57,613 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
48,836 patients have been discharged with 1,100 deaths across the country.