Novak Djokovic Clinches Fourth US Open Singles Title, Ties Grand Slam Record

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation, has once again etched his name into the annals of tennis history.

In a breathtaking showdown at the Arthur Ashe stadium, Djokovic triumphed over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to secure his fourth US Open singles title.

This resounding victory marks a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title for Djokovic, equalling the legendary Margaret Court’s all-time record.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the 36-year-old Serbian emerged victorious against the formidable Medvedev in a captivating three-set match that lasted three hours and sixteen minutes.

Djokovic showcased his tennis mastery, clinching the sets 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-3.

The electrifying contest began with Djokovic seizing the first set, winning it 6-3 in a swift 48 minutes. The intensity continued into the second set, which extended for an hour and forty-four minutes and culminated in Djokovic clinching the tiebreaker 7-6.

Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of victory culminated in the third set, securing his fourth US Open crown. This achievement makes him the oldest player in the Open era, since Ken Rosewall in 1970, to claim the US Open title.

Remarkably, Djokovic has now won three Grand Slam events in a single season for the fourth time in his career (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023), previously conquering the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier this year.

In addition to this historic feat, Djokovic is poised to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis when the new rankings are released on Monday.