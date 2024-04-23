Nollywood Actress Faithia Williams Announces Death of Father

Nigerian actress Faithia Williams took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing.

While she didn’t disclose the date or cause of his death, Williams expressed her deep sorrow at bidding farewell to her beloved father.

“With a heavy heart, I am sad to say goodnight to my loving father. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues, who offered their support and sympathy in the comments section.

Hailing from the Urhobo tribe in Delta state, Faithia Williams was born into a polygamous family of nine in Ikeja, Lagos. She pursued her education at Kwara State Polytechnic, where she obtained a diploma certificate. In 2016, she furthered her studies in film at Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoge, Ogun state.

Faithia’s journey into acting began serendipitously when her uncle invited her to fill in for an actress who couldn’t make it to a film production.

This marked her debut in the industry with the film ‘Ta Lo Pa Chief’. Since then, she has starred in numerous Nollywood productions, including ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, ‘Aje Meta’, and ‘Mokalik’.

The 55-year-old actress was previously married to fellow actor Saidi Balogun, with whom she shares two children, a son, and a daughter. The couple parted ways in 2014, and Faithia reverted to her maiden name, Williams, in 2017.