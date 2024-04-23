‘I’m Sincerely Sorry’ – Abuja School Student Apologises Over Bullying Incident

Following widespread condemnation of her actions captured in a viral video, the student identified as Hassan from Lead British International School in Abuja has issued a heartfelt apology for her involvement in bullying her fellow student.

In the widely circulated footage, Hassan was observed engaging in the bullying of her peer, sparking outrage and demands for accountability.

Expressing remorse for her actions, Hassan extended her apologies to all those affected by the incident and emphasized her wish that the incident had never occurred.

“I am sincerely sorry for what I did. I am also apologizing to people outside, I am sincerely sorry, I wish this never happened,” Hassan stated in her apology.

The apology comes amidst ongoing investigations and efforts by the school’s management to address the incident.