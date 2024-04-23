News

‘I’m Sincerely Sorry’ – Abuja School Student Apologises Over Bullying Incident

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

Following widespread condemnation of her actions captured in a viral video, the student identified as Hassan from Lead British International School in Abuja has issued a heartfelt apology for her involvement in bullying her fellow student.

In the widely circulated footage, Hassan was observed engaging in the bullying of her peer, sparking outrage and demands for accountability.

Expressing remorse for her actions, Hassan extended her apologies to all those affected by the incident and emphasized her wish that the incident had never occurred.

“I am sincerely sorry for what I did. I am also apologizing to people outside, I am sincerely sorry, I wish this never happened,” Hassan stated in her apology.

- Advertisement -

The apology comes amidst ongoing investigations and efforts by the school’s management to address the incident.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ganduje Alleges Kano Govt Behind His ‘Africa Magic’ Suspension
Next Article Faithia Williams Nollywood Actress Faithia Williams Announces Death of Father

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Arsenal Demolishes Chelsea 5-0 in Electrifying EPL Clash
Sports
UNN Lecturer Suspended Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations
News
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello’s Absence in Court Explained by Lawyer
News
EFCC Grills Ex-Aviation Minister Sirika Over Alleged 8bn Fraud
News
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Used Kogi State Funds for Child’s $720,000 School Fees Before Leaving Office – EFCC Chairman
News