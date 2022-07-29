Celebrities

Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornell reportedly kidnapped in Enugu

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read

Two Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell, have been reported missing in Enugu State.

Actress and Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda, revealed this in a statement on her Instagram page, on Friday.

According to the statement, the two actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

Due to the situation, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has urged all actors to avoid going to outskirts of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.

