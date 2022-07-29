Will Smith returns to social media, shares video apology for slapping Chris Rock

Hollywood actor, Will Smith, has again apologised for slapping comedian, Chris Rock, in March at the 2022 Oscars.

In the five-minute video shared via his social media handles, the actor described his action as “unacceptable,” adding that he’s “deeply remorseful.”

He also revealed that he had “reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk.”

Furthermore, Chris tendered his apology to Rock’s family members, saying he did not realise “how many people got hurt in that moment.”

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” he said.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out so I will say to you Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.

“I want to apologise to Chris’ mother. I saw an interview that Chris’ mother. And that was one of the things about that moment, I just didn’t realise, I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt at that moment. I want to apologise to Chris’ family. Specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. This is probably irreparable.”