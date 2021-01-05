Nollywood actor, Dayemi Okanlawon and Wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor, Dayemi Okanlawon and his wife, Damilola Okanlawon have celebrated the 8th anniversary of their marriage on the 5th of January, 2021.

The wonderful couple who tied the knot on the 5th of January, 2014 have shown their gratitude to God for blessing their union with peace and tranquility.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dayemi scribbled a heartwarming message. He wrote;

05:01:13… 8 years later and I’m still wondering where you found the love, strength and patience to help groom me into the man I am today. I thank God everyday (ok ok most days) for you in my life and I pray that His Wisdom and Grace continues with us till He calls us home. I love you .

In another post, the actor shared a throwback and another recent photo with his wife and captioned it,

“How we started vs How it’s going… Happy 8th Anniversary to us .”

See the photo below,