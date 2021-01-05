Nigeria records 1,354 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,354 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 5th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-712, FCT-145, Plateau-117, Kwara-81, Kaduna-54, Sokoto-39, Oyo-38, Rivers-37, Gombe-21, Enugu-20, Akwa Ibom-16, Bauchi-14, Delta-14, Ebonyi-13, Anambra-9, Taraba-8, Edo-8, Kano-3, Osun-2, Ekiti-2, and Ogun-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 5th January, there are 92,705 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

76,396 patients have been discharged with 1,319 deaths across the country.