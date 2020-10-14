No defunct SARS personnel will be part of SWAT, says Nigeria Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said no operative of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be part of the newly introduced Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

Okay.ng recalls that the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday announced the SWAT unit following the disbandment of SARS due to outrage by Nigerians.

SARS was dissolved over accusation of brutality, extortion, among others.

The IGP directed the former SARS officers to report to the force headquarters for debriefing and psychological evaluation.

Despite these moves, protesters are still on the streets saying that SWAT would be made up of the disbanded SARS operatives, therefore they are continuing with the demonstration.

In an update via Twitter on Wednesday, the police sharing five cardinal points as its mandate for SWAT noted that no former SARS officials will be part of the new unit.

“Mandate of the new TACTICAL team is strictly restricted to; Response to robbery attacks, Response to scenes of weapon-related crimes, Rescue operations, [and] Special operations involving high profile criminals.”

“No personnel of the defunct SARS will be selected to be part of the new TACTICAL team. Operations of the new TACTICAL team will be strictly intelligence-driven.

“Members of the new TACTICAL team will by no means embark on routine patrols. Members of the new TACTICAL team are barred from indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices.

“Operatives of the new TACTICAL team must be free of any pending disciplinary matter especially those touching on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights,” it tweeted.