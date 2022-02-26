NNPC tells Nigerians to be patient, says sufficient petrol in stock for distribution

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has assured Nigerians of its continued efforts to return the supply of petrol to normalcy.

The NNPC asked Nigerians to be patient, saying it has sufficient stock of petroleum product for distribution across the country.

The company also said it is working with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country.

The NNPC, in a statement, said it is intensifying efforts to resolve distribution hitches being experienced in some parts of the country.

“To this effect, NNPC is engaging depot operators to load product round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution,” it said.

“NNPC has also engaged the services of Government Security Agencies to ensure that all products loaded get to the right destination. We urge Nigerians to continue to be patient as we strive to return the situation to normalcy.”