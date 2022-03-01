NLNG wins Gas Infrastructure Project Company of the year award at 2022 NIES

The Nigeria LNG Company Limited has bagged the 2021 Gas Infrastructure Project Company of the year award in the Nigeria oil and gas sector.

NLNG won this award at the gala night of the fifth Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja on Monday.

Adeleye Falade, NLNG’s GM, Production, received the award on behalf of the company.

Other companies that bagged awards include Schlumberger Nigeria, Coleman Wires and Cables, Huawei Enterprises, Greenville LNG Limited, Samsung Heavy Industries and OVH Energy Marketing Company Limited.

They also include Chevron Nigeria Limited, Waltersmith Petroman Company Limited, Shell Nigeria and Production Company, TotalEnergies and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, bagged the award of International Petroleum Diplomacy Person of the Year.

The Life Time Award was won by Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Similarly, Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, bagged the Energy Industry Leadership Award.

Mike Sangster, Managing Director, TotalEnergies, and Abdulrasaq Isa, Chairman, Waltersmith Group, shared the 2021 Energy Personality Award.

Also, Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, SNEPCO, and Funmi Ogbue, Chief Executive Officer, Zigma Limited, shared the Women in Energy Award.