IGP honours policewoman for winning Super Bantamweight title

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba has honoured police constable Mary Aina who won the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title with promotion and monetary reward.

Police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the police boss announced the monetary reward and promotion of the WBF champion from PC to corporal while receiving her in the company of the Force Management Team.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP also extended a monetary reward to her coach, Augustine Okporu.

According to him, with four wins and three knockouts, Ms Aina won the championship bout based on a unanimous decision on February 18 as the first Nigerian and African female to achieve the feat.

“The IGP, who was elated at the uniqueness of her achievement, awarded her a special promotion to the next rank of corporal and a monetary reward,” he said.

The police spokesman added that the Nigeria Police made immense contributions to sports development in Nigeria.

According to him, Ms Aina has joined the long list of police officers who have distinguished themselves in sports development in the country and across the globe.

He explained that the IGP enjoined police officers to take advantage of several sports championships organised by his administration in 2021 to develop their skills and leverage them to propel themselves onto the world stage.