NLNG Denies Allegations of Prolonged Shutdown Threatening Gas Production

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has vehemently denied the accuracy and validity of a recent report titled “NLNG prolonged shutdown threatens gas production,” which was published on August 17, 2023, in a national newspaper.

The company in a statement signed by its General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, categorically stated that the report is false and misleading, and it seeks to clarify its operational status.

In response to the allegations, NLNG said that “operation at its plant on Bonny Island is still active despite a Force Majeure, which still subsists due to the unavailability of upstream gas suppliers’ major liquids evacuation pipelines occasioned by sabotage and vandalism.

“The plant continues to produce LNG and LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers. Its cargo loading operation also continues without interruption. The latest cargo from the Bonny plant sailed on 17th August 2023 to the St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, carrying 140,000 M3 of LNG.

“NLNG remains committed to collaborating with key stakeholders to minimise the impact of the consequent gas supply shortage.”