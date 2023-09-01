NLC to Begin Warning Strike on Tuesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike scheduled to commence on September 5, 2023, as a prelude to an impending nationwide shutdown, set to initiate in 21 days.

This consequential decision was reached during the National Executive Council meeting, held in the early hours of Friday, and was formally conveyed through a communique jointly signed by NLC’s national president, Joe Ajaero, and Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja. The NLC cited the government’s failure to engage in meaningful dialogue with organized labor regarding the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the primary catalyst for this action, asserting that it directly impacts the welfare of the “poor masses.”

This move follows an earlier one-day protest in August, during which organized labor brought major cities across Nigeria to a standstill.

Among the multitude of grievances outlined in the communique, the NLC highlighted the Nigeria Police’s alleged siege on the National Union of Road Transport Workers’ national headquarters, worker rights exploitation in Imo State, interference in trade union matters by the Abia State Government, and proposed demolitions by the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The NLC National Executive Council passed a series of resolutions, including:

Initiating a total and indefinite nationwide shutdown within 14 working days or 21 days from the announcement, pending government intervention to alleviate the widespread suffering and impoverishment within the country. Launching a two-day nationwide warning strike on September 5th and 6th, 2023, as a demonstration of readiness for the upcoming indefinite strike and to demand the vacation of the illegally occupied National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers. Organizing a mass protest and rally in Imo State in September 2023 to compel the state government to address worker and trade union rights violations. Commencing the shutdown of operations of Airpeace Airline and other aviation sector companies involved in violating workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining. Urging communities to report issues involving members of the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria for amicable resolution rather than taking the law into their own hands. Demanding that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory refrain from threatening property demolitions and instead focus on providing housing solutions for the citizens.

The NLC’s actions are expected to garner significant attention and could lead to far-reaching implications for labor relations and government policies in Nigeria.