TotalEnergies Appoints Matthieu Bouyer as New MD for Upstream Operations in Nigeria

TotalEnergies, a global energy company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Matthieu Bouyer as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its Upstream Companies in Nigeria.

Bouyer has also been designated as the representative of TotalEnergies in Nigeria. His appointment, which took effect on August 21, 2023, brings a wealth of international experience to the Nigerian subsidiary.

Matthieu Bouyer’s professional journey is characterized by a diverse and accomplished career within TotalEnergies.

He is a graduate of the prestigious engineering school Centrale Nantes in France. Bouyer began his career with TotalEnergies in 2005, entering the company through the Exploration & Production Facilities Engineer program.

Over the years, he has held several key positions in Operations, Field Development, Engineering, and Project Management across Africa, Asia, France, and the Middle East.

In 2015, Bouyer transitioned to the company’s headquarters, where he assumed the role of Strategy Analyst. In this capacity, he was involved in critical long-term and transformational projects for TotalEnergies.

His expertise in strategic planning and business transformation was highly regarded within the company.

Following his role as a Strategy Analyst, Bouyer moved to London in 2017, where he joined the Investor Relations Entity.

In this position, he played a crucial role in building relations with shareholders and monitoring TotalEnergies’ performance in the financial market.

In October 2020, Matthieu Bouyer was appointed Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Qatar and Country Chair in Qatar.

During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the rapid and diversified growth of TotalEnergies in Qatar, encompassing multiple energy sectors, including LNG, solar, and oil.