NJC sends 64 names to state governors for appointment as judicial officers [See List]

The National judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 64 persons as judicial officers in Nigeria.

NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye, made this announcement in a statement on Friday.

According to Oye, the council reached a decision during its 94th meeting held on December 14 and 15.

He said the NJC “considered the list of candidates presented by its interview committee and at the end of deliberation, council recommended the under-listed names of sixty-four successful candidates to their various state governors for appointment”.

The spokesman also revealed that all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval of the NJC recommendations the respective State Governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

Below is the full list of the recommended persons:

Chief judge, Enugu state

i) Ozoemena Raymond Afojulu

Chief judge, Adamawa state

i) Nathan Musa

Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Niger state

i) Abubakar Musa Mohammed Kigera

Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Adamawa state

i) Usman Aliyu Girei

President, customary court of appeal, Osun state

i) Justice Shiyanbola Raheem Akanbi

President, customary court of appeal, Cross River state

i) Eneji Maurice Odey

President, customary court of appeal, Adamawa state

i) Wajilda Peter

President, customary court of appeal, Abia state

i) O. I. Nwamoh

President, customary court of appeal, Plateau state

i) Blessing Lyop Dalyop

High court of justice, Sokoto state

i) Sanusi Shehu

ii) Mu’awiya Dahiru Mahmud

iii) Abubakar Abubakar Zaki

iv) Mohammad Aliyu Sambo

v) Maryam Muhammad

High court of justice, Nasarawa state

i) Isa Ebini Kana

ii) Ali Tari Changbo

iii) Abdullahi Hassan Shams Shama

iv) Solomon Wayidna Ayenajeh

High court of justice, Ogun state

i) Adeyemi Adekunle Adewole

ii) Bello Safrat Titilayo

High court of justice, Bayelsa state

i) Lockie James Benimo

ii) Zuofa Ama Patience

iii) Simon Warikiyei Amaduobogha

iv) Christine Irigha Kombo-Enegesi

High court of justice, Cross River state

i) Daniel Ofre Kulo

ii) Rita Otu Marshall

iii) Odibu Emmanuel Ekaya

iv) Obin Blessing Egwu

High court of justice, Lagos state

i) Okunuga Olubusola Adeyemi

ii) Adeyemi Adenrera Olayinka

iii) Oshin Olufolake Olufolasade

iv) Odusanya Oluwatoyin Atinuke

v) Martins Olumuyiwa Oluseun

vi) Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye-Nwachukwu

vii) Babatunde Oladepo Kalaro

viii) Awope Omolade Jadesola

ix) Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu

x) Oresanya Olalekan Ayodeji

xi) Oshodi Mujibat Iyabode

xii) Ijelu Ismail Olalekan

xiii) Balogun Mosunmola Muyibat

xiv) Mathias Oluwole Dawodu

High court of justice, Rivers state

i) Popnen Sylvester Sunday

ii) Daketima Gabriel Kio

iii) Nsirim Chinwe Amanda

iv) Chinelo Chidubem Odili

High court of justice, Ekiti state

i) Apuabi Johnson Ariyibi

ii) Blessing Oluwabukola Ajileye

iii) Olalekan Olayinka Olatawura

iv) Oyinkansola Olumayowa Oluboyede

kadis, sharia court of appeal, Sokoto state

i) Buhari Yahaya

ii) Umar Jibril Kebbe

Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Katsina

i) Kabir Hamisu Bello

Kadis, sharia court of appeal, Jigawa state

i) Bara’u Bashir Musa

ii) Ahmad Muhammadu Lamin

iii) Nasiru Abubakar Zargina

Customary court of appeal, Ebonyi

i) Awada Paul Mgbada

Customary court of appeal, Ogun state

i) Olukemi Folasade Osisanya

ii) Odugbesan Idowu Adebiyi

iii) Akinsinde Oluwasina Philip

Customary court of appeal, Cross River state

i) Obo Agbor Anthony

ii) Ititim Felix Igobi

iii) Eunice Oshim Dada

iv) Ankpor Jeremiah Arong