NJC sends 64 names to state governors for appointment as judicial officers [See List]
The National judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 64 persons as judicial officers in Nigeria.
NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye, made this announcement in a statement on Friday.
According to Oye, the council reached a decision during its 94th meeting held on December 14 and 15.
He said the NJC “considered the list of candidates presented by its interview committee and at the end of deliberation, council recommended the under-listed names of sixty-four successful candidates to their various state governors for appointment”.
The spokesman also revealed that all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval of the NJC recommendations the respective State Governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.
Below is the full list of the recommended persons:
Chief judge, Enugu state
i) Ozoemena Raymond Afojulu
Chief judge, Adamawa stateAdvertisement
i) Nathan Musa
Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Niger state
i) Abubakar Musa Mohammed Kigera
Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Adamawa state
i) Usman Aliyu Girei
President, customary court of appeal, Osun state
i) Justice Shiyanbola Raheem Akanbi
President, customary court of appeal, Cross River state
i) Eneji Maurice Odey
President, customary court of appeal, Adamawa state
i) Wajilda Peter
President, customary court of appeal, Abia state
i) O. I. Nwamoh
President, customary court of appeal, Plateau state
i) Blessing Lyop Dalyop
High court of justice, Sokoto state
i) Sanusi Shehu
ii) Mu’awiya Dahiru Mahmud
iii) Abubakar Abubakar Zaki
iv) Mohammad Aliyu Sambo
v) Maryam Muhammad
High court of justice, Nasarawa state
i) Isa Ebini Kana
ii) Ali Tari Changbo
iii) Abdullahi Hassan Shams Shama
iv) Solomon Wayidna Ayenajeh
High court of justice, Ogun state
i) Adeyemi Adekunle Adewole
ii) Bello Safrat Titilayo
High court of justice, Bayelsa state
i) Lockie James Benimo
ii) Zuofa Ama Patience
iii) Simon Warikiyei Amaduobogha
iv) Christine Irigha Kombo-Enegesi
High court of justice, Cross River state
i) Daniel Ofre Kulo
ii) Rita Otu Marshall
iii) Odibu Emmanuel Ekaya
iv) Obin Blessing Egwu
High court of justice, Lagos state
i) Okunuga Olubusola Adeyemi
ii) Adeyemi Adenrera Olayinka
iii) Oshin Olufolake Olufolasade
iv) Odusanya Oluwatoyin Atinuke
v) Martins Olumuyiwa Oluseun
vi) Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye-Nwachukwu
vii) Babatunde Oladepo Kalaro
viii) Awope Omolade Jadesola
ix) Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu
x) Oresanya Olalekan Ayodeji
xi) Oshodi Mujibat Iyabode
xii) Ijelu Ismail Olalekan
xiii) Balogun Mosunmola Muyibat
xiv) Mathias Oluwole Dawodu
High court of justice, Rivers state
i) Popnen Sylvester Sunday
ii) Daketima Gabriel Kio
iii) Nsirim Chinwe Amanda
iv) Chinelo Chidubem Odili
High court of justice, Ekiti state
i) Apuabi Johnson Ariyibi
ii) Blessing Oluwabukola Ajileye
iii) Olalekan Olayinka Olatawura
iv) Oyinkansola Olumayowa Oluboyede
kadis, sharia court of appeal, Sokoto state
i) Buhari Yahaya
ii) Umar Jibril Kebbe
Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Katsina
i) Kabir Hamisu Bello
Kadis, sharia court of appeal, Jigawa state
i) Bara’u Bashir Musa
ii) Ahmad Muhammadu Lamin
iii) Nasiru Abubakar Zargina
Customary court of appeal, Ebonyi
i) Awada Paul Mgbada
Customary court of appeal, Ogun state
i) Olukemi Folasade Osisanya
ii) Odugbesan Idowu Adebiyi
iii) Akinsinde Oluwasina Philip
Customary court of appeal, Cross River state
i) Obo Agbor Anthony
ii) Ititim Felix Igobi
iii) Eunice Oshim Dada
iv) Ankpor Jeremiah Arong