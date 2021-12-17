Omicron: Canada lifts ban on travellers from Nigeria, 9 other African countries

Canada has announced the lifting of a ban on foreign travellers from Nigeria and nine other African countries.

Okay.ng recalls that the Canadian government had three weeks ago banned travellers from Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Malawi and Egypt following the discovery of Omicron cases in the country.

Canada minister of health, Jean-Yves Duclos, during a media briefing on Friday said the lifting of the ban will take effect from December 18.

“While we recognise the controversial nature of such a prohibition, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada and buy us some time,” the minister said.

“Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed.”