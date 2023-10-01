NITDA Partners with Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria to Establish Drug Information Centre for Enhanced Healthcare

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has affirmed its commitment to collaborate with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in the establishment of a Drug Information Centre.

This partnership aims to address the critical need for reliable and credible drug-related information, ultimately contributing to a resilient and efficient healthcare system in Nigeria.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance healthcare service delivery, ensuring prompt and improved healthcare for all Nigerians.

Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, Director General of NITDA, made this announcement during the World Pharmacists Day 2023 event, organized by the Abuja branch of PSN at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Inuwa, who chaired the occasion and was represented by Dr. Usman Gambo Abdullahi, Director of the Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions department at NITDA, expressed his deep appreciation for the vital role pharmacists play in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He acknowledged their tireless efforts to provide access to quality healthcare, emphasizing that these contributions do not go unnoticed.

“World Pharmacists Day holds significant importance in recognizing the invaluable contributions of pharmacists to our healthcare systems, and this day offers us an opportunity to celebrate their dedication and the impact they make on our lives,” Inuwa stated.

Inuwa highlighted the shared vision between NITDA and PSN in launching the Drug Information Centre. He emphasized that integrating emerging technologies into the Centre would create a valuable database accessible to healthcare professionals, regulatory agencies, and healthcare consumers.

This database represents an intelligent solution to address the critical need for reliable information in the nation’s healthcare systems.

The Director General praised the PSN’s initiative to establish a Drug Information Centre, noting that it aligns with the government’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030. This policy is aimed at driving Nigeria towards digital transformation and technological innovation.

Inuwa underlined that embracing emerging technologies in the pharmaceutical sector would lead to new drug discoveries, optimization of healthcare workflows, and enhanced transparency and security within pharmaceutical supply chains.

“In harnessing the power of these technologies, we can pave the way for a more efficient, secure, and innovative pharmaceutical landscape,” Inuwa affirmed.

In his closing remarks, Inuwa expressed confidence that this initiative would contribute significantly to the nation’s well-being. He assured attendees of NITDA’s full collaboration in ensuring improved patient care through telemedicine, better medication management, and remote drug monitoring.

“The adoption of cutting-edge technologies will not only elevate the quality of healthcare but also strengthen the resilience of the pharmaceutical sector in the face of evolving challenges. Together, let us seize these opportunities and work towards a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria,” he concluded.

Pharm. Ifeanyi Ikebudu, Chairman of PSN Abuja, shared his optimism about the collaboration between PSN and NITDA, emphasizing that the Drug Information Centre would provide accurate and comprehensive data to healthcare professionals and consumers once fully operational.

He regarded this innovative step in promoting ICT deployment in healthcare delivery as a significant milestone in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in providing universal access to healthcare.