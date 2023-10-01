Cybersecurity: Growth is Fueled by Innovation, Sustainability by Security – Inuwa

In response to the ever-growing reliance on the internet for daily activities, especially among young people, Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), represented by Engr. Mohammed Kabiru of the Cybersecurity Department, has stressed the importance of cybersecurity awareness, emphasizing that it is not merely important but essential.

The Director General pointed out that while growth is fueled by innovation, sustainability is ensured by security, highlighting that even the most cutting-edge platforms can collapse without strong security measures.

He expressed the necessity of equipping young minds with the knowledge of online safety, stating, “We really must include cybersecurity and digital literacy in our curricula. Not only should young people learn how to code, but also how to keep themselves and their work safe online.”

These remarks were made during a keynote speech delivered at the Nigeria Teen Cyber Festival 2023, held at Baze University in Abuja.

The festival was organized by the Child Cyber Protection Initiative in collaboration with NITDA and other stakeholders.

The event aimed to ignite innovation, facilitate the exchange of ideas among young people, and promote a healthy online culture by educating participants about cybersecurity and online privacy.

The Director General emphasized that while individuals bear a responsibility for their online safety, tech giants and governments also play a crucial role in safeguarding the digital space through proactive measures, partnerships, and collaborations.

“NITDA has been at the forefront of addressing cybercrime and online security, notably contributing to the drafting of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015,” he said. “This Act provides a unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory, and institutional framework for the prohibition, prevention, detection, prosecution, and punishment of cybercrimes in Nigeria.”

He further explained that the Act ensures the protection of critical national information infrastructure, promotes cybersecurity, and safeguards computer systems, networks, electronic communications, data, computer programs, intellectual property, and privacy rights.

The Director General acknowledged the transformative role that young people play in the digital revolution, producing applications, platforms, and solutions that millions, if not billions, of people use daily. However, he cautioned that with immense power comes great responsibility.

“Cyber threats have advanced significantly, ranging from deep fakes to identity theft. Every click, like, and share has the potential to reveal personal vulnerabilities,” he warned.

Despite these challenges, the Director General emphasized that the digital economy has the potential to be both a playground and a fortress for young minds, provided there is a balanced focus on innovation and security.

“Let us encourage innovation as we navigate this digital era while closely monitoring internet safety. Give our youth the skills, knowledge, and resilience they need to lead us into a future where technology is not just about convenience but also about trust, safety, and collective advancement,” he concluded.