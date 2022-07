Weightlifter, Adijat Adenike Olarinonye, has won the first gold medal for Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Olarinoye recorded a total of 203kg in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event.

Having almost missed out due to a technical issue in her final lift, she was able to eventually come out tops.

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam from India won the silver medal, while England’s Fraer Morrow got the bronze.

The 203kg lift is a new Commonwealth Games record.