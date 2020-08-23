Nigeria’s coronavirus deaths surpass 1,000 as NCDC announces 322 new cases

Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 322 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 23rd, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 322 new cases are Lagos-130, Bauchi-36, FCT-25, Edo-17, Bayelsa-14, Ogun-14, Oyo-14, Anambra-13, Kaduna-12, Ondo-11, Abia-10, Osun-6, Plateau-5, Kwara-5, Kano-4, Ebonyi-3, Sokoto-2 and Borno-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 23rd August, there are 52,227 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

38,945 patients have been discharged with 1002 deaths across the country.