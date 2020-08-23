HeadlinesNews

Nigeria’s coronavirus deaths surpass 1,000 as NCDC announces 322 new cases

Muhammad A. Aliyu August 23, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 322 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 23rd, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 322 new cases are Lagos-130, Bauchi-36, FCT-25, Edo-17, Bayelsa-14, Ogun-14, Oyo-14, Anambra-13, Kaduna-12, Ondo-11, Abia-10, Osun-6, Plateau-5, Kwara-5, Kano-4, Ebonyi-3, Sokoto-2 and Borno-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 23rd August, there are 52,227 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

38,945 patients have been discharged with 1002 deaths across the country.

