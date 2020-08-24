Lagos health commissioner contracts coronavirus

The commissioner for health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced by Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in the state, via his Twitter handle on Monday.

According to Omotosho, Abayomi tested positive after coming in close contact with persons feeling unwell.

He said: “Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.

“Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

“However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”