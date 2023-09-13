Nigerian Tonye Solomon Sets Guinness World Record for Most Steps Climbed with Football on Head

Nigerian Tonye Solomon has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records as the new record holder for the “most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.”

Solomon achieved this extraordinary feat by climbing an astounding 150 ladder steps while effortlessly keeping a football atop his head.

Guinness World Records made the announcement on social media, stating, “New record: Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head – 150 by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria).”

Initially, when he completed a 60 km journey from Amassoma to Yenagoa with a football on his head, some skeptics questioned his story.

In response, Tonye Solomon decided to silence the doubters by setting a Guinness World Record. His astonishing feat involved climbing a ladder with 150 steps while keeping a football perfectly balanced on his head.

During the record-setting attempt, Tonye Solomon ascended the steep ladder with remarkable ease, completing the ascent in a mere 12.5 minutes.

Upon reaching the pinnacle of 150 steps, he jubilantly tossed the football into the air and celebrated with a triumphant fist pump.

Reflecting on his achievement, Solomon acknowledged the challenges he faced, saying, “It wasn’t easy.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for permitting him to use their facility for the record-breaking attempt.

Tonye Solomon is a member of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, led by Chukwuebuka Ezugha.

This academy has played a significant role in nurturing talents like Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo, and Confidence Kipo, who have all achieved remarkable records in various disciplines.