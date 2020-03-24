Nigerian Senate shuts down for two weeks over coronavirus

The senate has adjourned plenary for two weeks over the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has so far recorded 42 cases and one death.

Speaking after a one-hour closed-door session on Tuesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the senate would be on hand to attend to any urgent matter.

Lawan said citizens should adhere to the guidelines put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said: “The senate further resolves to adjourn sitting for two weeks from today due to the pandemic of coronavirus ravaging the entire world and therefore the senate will resume on the 7th April.

“However the senate will be on hand in case there is an urgent issue that requires its attention. The federal government should devote special funds to fight the covid-19 threatening Nigeria threatening Nigeria.

“Also the federal government should give financial and other resource assistance to the states in the fight against the virus. The senate committees on health and primary healthcare and communicable diseases will continue to engage on the federal ministry of health and presidential taskforce on covid-19.”